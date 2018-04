VIDEO: Noc snů. ‚Je výjimečný,‘ zní Bostonem na adresu Pastrňáka, zářili i další Češi

VIDEO: .@pastrnak96 was pretty good tonight. ? Youngest player in NHL history (21 yrs, 324 days) with 6 points in a playoff game (surpasses Wayne Gretzky, 22 yrs, 81 days ? 1983). ? Ties #NHLBruins record for points in a playoff game (Phil Esposito, 1969; Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

.@pastrnak96 was pretty good tonight. – Youngest player in NHL history (21 yrs, 324 days) with 6 points in a playoff game (surpasses Wayne Gretzky, 22 yrs, 81 days – 1983). – Ties #NHLBruins record for points in a playoff game (Phil Esposito, 1969; Rick Middleton, 1983). https://t.co/dRm0SrzmE0