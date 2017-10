VIDEO: Messi dal 100. gól v pohárech, Mourinho chválil nejmladšího gólmana Ligy mistrů

VIDEO: Positive starting position from Svilar ? but what kills him is the step forward as the ball is struck which squares himself up to the ball https://t.co/yX3cC5IopA Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Positive starting position from Svilar ✅ but what kills him is the step forward as the ball is struck which squares himself up to the ball https://t.co/yX3cC5IopA