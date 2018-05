VIDEO: Irsko se bouří, český sudí rozplakal mladého brankáře. Vyloučil ho při rozstřelu

VIDEO: Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout https://t.co/O48xsGehPh https://t.co/yroYmS84 Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

Ireland have been eliminated in bizarre, controversial fashion at the U17 Euros after goalkeeper Jimmy Corcoran was shown a second yellow card for moving off his line too early during the penalty shootout https://t.co/O48xsGehPh https://t.co/yroYmS84ca