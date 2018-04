Golfistu při turnaji ohrožoval aligátor. Musel si posunout míček

VIDEO: "I like my life. I like it with all my limbs. So I stay away from those things." - @TalorGooch Read more: https://t.co/79WXWBnEOR https://t.co/WXo5PK8I2N Pro zobrazen? videa mus?te m?t zapnutou podporu JavaScriptu

"I like my life. I like it with all my limbs. So I stay away from those things." - @TalorGooch Read more: https://t.co/79WXWBnEOR https://t.co/WXo5PK8I2N